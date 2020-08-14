Cordarrelle Patterson working at running back

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson has made his living as a returner, but he’s also spent time at both receiver and running back.

The Vikings made him the 29th overall choice as a receiver.

In 2018 with the Patriots, though, he had more rushing attempts than he did receptions. That trend continued last season in Chicago.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the Bears have Patterson attending the running backs meetings instead of meeting with the receivers.

Garafolo adds that the Bears intend to get more creative in their uses for Patterson this season after not getting “around to it” last season. Patterson played 202 offensive snaps and 204 on special teams last season.

He had 17 carries for 103 yards and 11 catches for 83 yards.

Bears coach Matt Nagy joked this week about using safety Eddie Jackson at receiver. He’s not joking about going into his bag of tricks for Patterson this season.