Dalvin Cook says he never considered holding out

There was a report in June that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would be holding out of training camp if he did not sign a long-term extension with the team, but that was proven incorrect late last month.

Cook reported to camp on time in July and he told reporters on Friday that he didn’t consider doing anything else.

“That was never coming from me. I love being around the guys. Football is like a stress reliever for me,” Cook said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The lack of an extension didn’t keep Cook from showing up and it won’t stop him from giving his all on the practice field. He said he’ll be “full-go” when the Vikings put on pads for the first time on Monday whether his contract status should change this weekend or not.