DeMarcus Lawrence’s wife talked him into playing this season

USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Lawrence missed the birth of his son, Damari, during his rookie minicamp after the Cowboys made him a second-round choice in 2015. He has vowed not to miss the birth of his daughter in October.

With that backdrop, combined with COVID-19 concerns, the defensive end considered opting out of the 2020 season.

In the end, his wife, Sasha, decided he would play this season.

“My decision was made by my wife,” Lawrence said Friday. “She basically told me there’s no way possible that I could miss this season.

“My wife is taking care of home. I respect her so much. I know she’ll do a great job. I just got to focus on football right now and when I’m able to get back home, I’ll be there.”

Lawrence, who will make $16.9 million in base salary this season, has joined most of his teammates in the team’s mini-bubble at the Omni Hotel. He will get time to bond with his new line mates.

The Cowboys added Aldon Smith in the offseason to play opposite Lawrence and signed Everson Griffen earlier this week to go with Smith. Griffen will join practice next week after he tests negative for COVID-19 three times.

“I’m really applauding the front office on what they’re doing to bring veteran pass rushers to the Dallas Cowboys,” Lawrence said. “One thing I respect about it is it’s only going to make me better and make me want to be the best. Being around great pass rushers that you know have to keep that energy and focus in order to strive for greatness.”