Denzel Mims, Frank Gore dealing with hamstring injuries

Two Jets players on the opposite ends of their career trajectories are dealing with hamstring injuries at training camp.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that wide receiver Denzel Mims and running back Frank Gore both missed practice because of hamstring issues. Mims was a second-round pick this April and Gore is entering his 16th professional season.

Gase indicated Gore was held out for precautionary reasons. He said Mims took “a really weird step” and that it’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined. He also said the sooner the better for the rookie’s return.

“At that spot it’s all about the chemistry you have with the QB . . . and we’re missing time,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Cornerback Pierre Desir is also dealing with a hamstring injury as the team ramps up their practice work.