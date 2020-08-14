Duke Ejiofor tears ACL at practice

Getty Images

Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor tore an anterior cruciate ligament at Friday’s practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ejiofor, 25, tore his Achilles’ tendon a year ago and missed the season.

The Texans made Ejiofor a sixth-round choice in 2018.

He played 12 games as a rookie and made nine tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Ejiofor saw action on 158 defensive snaps and 56 on special teams.

Ejiofor, a Houston native, played collegiately at Wake Forest.