Falcons sign Luke Stocker, Scottie Dill

Getty Images

The Falcons announced a pair of signings on Friday morning.

Tight end Luke Stocker and tackle Scottie Dill have been added to the active roster in Atlanta.

It’s a return engagement for Stocker. He spent last season with the team, but was cut along with Devonta Freeman, Desmond Trufant and Ty Sambrailo as the Falcons reset their roster at the start of the new league year.

Stocker had eight catches for 53 yards while playing 436 offensive snaps in 15 games last season. He’s also played for the Buccaneers and Titans since entering the league in 2011.

Dill is also on his second tour with the team. He signed with the team after going undrafted out of Memphis and was let go earlier this month.