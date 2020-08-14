Falcons waive Carson Meier

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Friday that they have waived second-year tight end Carson Meier.

Meier, 25, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons’ practice squad.

He received a promotion to the active roster on Nov. 27 and appeared in one game.

Meier had 19 catches last season for Oklahoma, his only career receptions, and gained 327 yards and scored four touchdowns. He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie.

The Falcons signed veteran tight end Luke Stocker on Friday, adding some veteran depth to a position group that also includes Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Khari Lee and Jared Pinkney.