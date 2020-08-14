Five on-field officials, two replay officials opt out

Getty Images

The deadline for NFL officials to opt out of the 2020 season was on Thursday and a handful of officials decided to go that route.

According to multiple reports, seven officials chose to opt out of working this season. Five of those officials work in on-field roles and two others are replay officials. There were 121 on-field officials on the league’s roster before the deadline to opt out.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that none of the on-field officials are referees.

The officials who opted out will receive a $30,000 stipend for the year and their jobs are protected for the 2021 season. Other changes to operating procedures this season include crew assignments designed to limit travel as much as possible and training to work with five-official crews if necessary.