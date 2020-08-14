Florida pushes start of fall sports back, to Aug. 24

Getty Images

No state has been more welcoming to sports than Florida, and they’re going ahead with high school sports, with a slight delay.

Via Matt Papaycik of WPTV.com, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to temporarily postpone the start of all fall sports until Monday, Aug. 24.

That allows the first games to start Sept. 4.

“I’m a firm believer in parental choice, and I’m a firm believer in local decision making,” FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn told board members on Friday. “Please remember, there is no requirement for students to play a sport. There’s no requirement for schools to have a team sport. . . .

“Our governor and our commissioner of education are insistent that our schools reopen, and our governor and our commissioner of education know that extracurricular activities and athletic activites are part of that school opening.”

Not every district will begin on the same date, but the ruling is consistent with the state’s leaning when it comes to opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.