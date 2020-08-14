Giants activate Leonard Williams from NFI list

Getty Images

When the Giants put on pads for the first time Monday, they should have their franchise player on the field with them.

Via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants have activated defensive lineman Leonard Williams from the active/non-football injury list.

Williams was placed on the NFI list with a hamstring problem on Aug. 2.

He’s playing out this year on the franchise tag, an expensive rental after they traded a pair of draft picks for him last year. They didn’t reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, so he can’t sign until after the season.

He’s filed a grievance over the difference in salaries for tagged defensive tackles ($16.1 million) versus defensive ends ($17.8 million).