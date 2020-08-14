Jacoby Brissett: I still believe in myself

Getty Images

When the 2019 season came to an end, Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback for the Colts.

Brissett is still on the Colts, but he’s no longer the starter. Philip Rivers arrived in free agency and Brissett is back to the No. 2 role he filled behind Andrew Luck during the 2018 season.

On Friday, Brissett met with the media for the first time since Rivers landed in Indianapolis and he admitted he was surprised to hear from the team that they were pursuing Rivers. The fact that they decided to move in that direction hasn’t caused Brissett to doubt his own ability to do the job, however.

“I still believe in myself, I still believe I’m a starter in this league, and I still believe I can play at a very high level and I believe I did that last year. . . . I know I’ll be a starter in this league again one day, wherever that may be,” Brissett said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com.

Rivers signed a one-year deal, but Colts head coach Frank Reich said he’s confident that he’ll be in Indy for more than one season. Brissett is in the final year of his contract, so that next opportunity will likely have to come somewhere else if Reich is correct about where things are going with Rivers.