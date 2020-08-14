Jahleel Addae working out for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are taking a look at some veteran depth for their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is bringing safety Jahleel Addae in for a workout.

Addae moved from the Chargers to the Texans last season after being released by the AFC West team. He appeared in every game for his new club, made three starts and finished the year with 45 tackles and two interceptions.

He was a starter for his final four seasons with the Chargers, but the presence of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris in Minnesota means he’d be playing a backup role again this season. Sixth-round pick Josh Metellus and seventh-rounder Brian Cole are the current depth options for the Vikings.