Jared Cook hopes things click “a lot faster than last year”

Getty Images

In the days leading up to the 2019 season, there were a lot of high hopes about what tight end Jared Cook would do as a member of the Saints Offense but it took some time for things to get going.

Cook was limited to 15 catches in the first half of the season as injuries to him and quarterback Drew Brees got in the way of a smooth start to his time in New Orleans. Things got better once everyone was healthy, however.

Cook closed the year with 28 catches for 537 yards and seven touchdowns in the final eight games and he thinks having a year of experience under his belt will make it “a lot easier” for him to hit the ground running with Brees this time.

“We’ve kind of felt that so far in practice, and hopefully it just continues to get better,” Cook said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “And once the games start, it continues to grow and hits a lot faster than last year.”

The Saints added wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to flesh out their skill position players and a successful transition for him alongside the Cook of the second half would make for a tough unit to stop.