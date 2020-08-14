Jarran Reed leaves practice with an injury

Getty Images

Seahawks starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed left practice Friday.

The injury appeared to be a lower-leg injury, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Reporters had no availability with coaches or players after practice, so Reed’s condition is unknown.

Reed left an early drill with a limp. He headed to the locker room and didn’t return, according to Condotta.

The other starting defensive tackle, Poona Ford, was held out late in practice with what appeared to be a calf issue. Ford dealt with a calf issue last season.

The Seahawks have little experience behind Reed and Ford, with Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore and Demarcus Christmas.