Jets already re-issue Jamal Adams’ number 33

Getty Images

On one hand, it shouldn’t be regarded as a big deal. On the other hand, it only matters if Jamal Adams thinks it’s a big deal.

And he possibly will regard as a big deal that the team already has re-issued his jersey number.

The Jets are on the field in helmets and jerseys for the first time since Adams was traded to the Seahawks. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, safety Anthony Cioffi is wearing number 33.

Again, it shouldn’t be an issue. Adams only spent three years with the Jets. He wanted out. But he has demonstrated an ability to locate actual or perceived slights, and there’s a chance he’ll regard this decision as a slap in the face.

Even though he slapped the Jets in the face, repeatedly, in order to get the one-way ticket out of town that he craved.