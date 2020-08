Getty Images

The Lions activated a pair of players Friday, and cleared their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that safety Jalen Elliot was activated from the COVID list, and he was the last player they had remaining there.

They also activated defensive end Romeo Okwara from the active/non-football injury list.

Okwara had 7.5 sacks in 2018 after being claimed off waivers from the Giants, but just 1.5 last season.

The Lions waived safety Jeremiah Dinson to clear the needed roster spot.