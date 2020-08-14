Lions worked out Trevor Siemian, Chris Hogan

Posted by Josh Alper on August 14, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions worked out former Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise on Thursday and they looked at some more veteran free agents on Friday.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Trevor Siemian was at the team’s facility to go through his paces. Siemian opened last season with the Jets and started the second game of the season with Sam Darnold sidelined by mononucleosis, but tore ligaments in his ankle during that game and missed the remainder of the season.

Chase Daniel and David Blough are behind Matthew Stafford on Detroit’s quarterback depth chart.

Siemian had a handful of wideouts catching his passes during the tryout. Former Bill, Patriot and Panther Chris Hogan, former Eagle Shelton Gibson, former Saint Krishawn Hogan, and former Raider Keon Hatcher all got a look from the team.

Chris Hogan was with the Patriots when Lions head coach Matt Patricia was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Lions worked out Trevor Siemian, Chris Hogan

  2. maxamili says:
    Wild how some guy named David Blough is on a team when Colin can’t even get a call
    ==

    There’s nothing wild about it at all, at least to anyone intelligent enough to look past simple ability and see the big but obvious picture.
    David Blough is a nearly invisible camp body just happy to be in the mix, more than happy to play for minimum salary, and he’s no kind of distraction or polarizing entity whatsoever to his employers, his teammates, or fans of the Detroit Lions.
    Colin, who had demonstrated time and again he really doesn’t want to play, has made it clear he will not play for backup money. He’d be an incredible distraction because of the baggage he carries and the self-made circus that surrounds him wherever he goes.
    It’s a no-brainer, really.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.