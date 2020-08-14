Lions worked out Trevor Siemian, Chris Hogan

Getty Images

The Lions worked out former Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise on Thursday and they looked at some more veteran free agents on Friday.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Trevor Siemian was at the team’s facility to go through his paces. Siemian opened last season with the Jets and started the second game of the season with Sam Darnold sidelined by mononucleosis, but tore ligaments in his ankle during that game and missed the remainder of the season.

Chase Daniel and David Blough are behind Matthew Stafford on Detroit’s quarterback depth chart.

Siemian had a handful of wideouts catching his passes during the tryout. Former Bill, Patriot and Panther Chris Hogan, former Eagle Shelton Gibson, former Saint Krishawn Hogan, and former Raider Keon Hatcher all got a look from the team.

Chris Hogan was with the Patriots when Lions head coach Matt Patricia was the team’s defensive coordinator.