Malcolm Butler excited about his return to the field

No one was more excited for the Titans’ first practice Friday than Malcolm Butler. He is making up for lost time after breaking his wrist in Week Nine against Carolina.

Butler finished the season on injured reserve, watching as his teammates advanced to the AFC Championship Game without him.

“I missed out on a whole half a season, and I had to sit there and watch my team win,” Butler said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I’m all about winning, but I want to help win, too. I’m just excited to be back.”

Butler played nine games in 2019, making 30 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. It followed a year when he posted 56 stops, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

He spent the offseason working out in his garage, waiting impatiently for a return to the team facility.

Butler is more than ready . . . for whatever.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m here to do it,” Butler said. “Outside, inside, safety, whatever it takes to help the team win, I’m here to do it. Wherever they plug me in, I’m ready to work.”