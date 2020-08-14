Marvin Jones opens up about loss of son

Getty Images

Marvin Jones wasn’t prepared for what happened last December, such that anyone can ever prepare for the kind of tragedy he endured.

But the Lions receiver said he was helped through the process of losing his infant son by the support of others, after his 6-month-old son Marlo died on Dec. 28, 2019.

“I think what gives me strength is you find out that there’s a lot of stories of people that obviously stuff like that has happened to them, losing a family member,” Jones said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And that was obviously the first time that’s happened to me on a level of that magnitude. . . .

“I don’t think you can ever really fully cope with it. I have my days, but at the same time there are thousands and thousands of people who reached out to me about their experiences and stuff like that.”

Jones announced his son’s passing on social media on Dec. 28, calling Marlo “a piece of my family’s heart” and “our fighter from day one.”

He didn’t delve deeply into the cause or the specifics Thursday, but said he was moved by the support he got from fans, after the family was recognized for a moment of silence prior to their final game last year.

“It was just a powerful moment that I think was good for us and good for my family,” Jones said. “So yeah, that’s pretty much all I’ll say about that. But my son’s in a better place, so that makes me happy. And that’s it for that topic.”

Now, he’s getting back to work, with his wife and four children staying home in California, a plan they made before the pandemic hit because his kids are getting older and involved in activities the family didn’t want to disrupt.