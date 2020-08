Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is giving back to his alma mater.

Stafford and his wife announced they’re making a $350,000 donation to a program that will promote social justice causes within Georgia Bulldogs athletics.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and his wife are giving $150,000 to put half a million dollars into the program between the two of them.

Stafford was a three-year starter at Georgia before the Lions selected him with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.