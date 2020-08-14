Maxx Crosby off COVID-19 list, on field for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have defensive end Maxx Crosby back on the active roster.

Crosby was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on August 6, but multiple reporters viewing Friday’s work at training camp report that he is on the field for the practice session. That leaves running back Rod Smith as the only player currently on the COVID-19 list created for players who have tested positive or been quarantined after close contact with an infected person.

Crosby had 10 sacks during his rookie season with the team and said earlier this summer that he wants to “set the example” for the team this season. Friday’s move makes it easier for that to happen.

Reporters at Raiders camp also noted that running back Josh Jacobs and right guard Trent Brown are not practicing. It’s the third straight day off the field for both players.