Myles Garrett, JC Tretter out of practice for Browns

Getty Images

Practices are taking place at NFL camps and the return to action is accompanied by the return of injury updates from around the league.

A couple of those updates came from Cleveland on Friday because the Browns are down a player on both sides of the ball. Defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing because he tweaked his hamstring and center JC Tretter is out after having a knee procedure.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via multiple reporters, that he’s not seriously concerned about Garrett’s condition. Garrett is not expected to be out long, although the team will surely be cautious given his importance to the defense.

Stefanski didn’t set a timeline for Tretter’s return to action.