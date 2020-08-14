North Dakota State decides not to play this fall

Getty Images

The nation’s top FCS program won’t be pushing another championship in 2020.

North Dakota State announced Friday that it won’t play this fall.

“The Bison will now turn their attention toward playing a Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule and potential NCAA playoffs in the spring of 2021,” the program said in a statement released on Twitter.

North Dakota State has won the last three FCS championships, and eight of the last nine.

The move throws the college football career of quarterback Trey Lance into limbo. A redshirt sophomore in 2020, Lance is eligible for the 2021 draft. If the NFL doesn’t delay the draft, top prospects like Lance will be less likely to play.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz starred at North Dakota State before becoming the second overall pick in the 2016 draft.