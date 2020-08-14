Raiders expect more out of Josh Jacobs this season

Getty Images

Josh Jacobs missed the final two games of his rookie season with a fractured shoulder. The Raiders running back said earlier this week he was all healed up.

“I don’t feel the shoulder at all,” Jacobs said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been doing heavy reps all summer. I haven’t felt it all. For the most part, this is the best my body has felt. I’m lighter than I was last year and everything. It’s been pretty smooth.”

The training staff has put together a maintenance schedule for Jacobs, who isn’t practicing with the team this week, to try to keep him healthy. He missed three games last season while rushing for 1,150 yards and catching 20 passes for 166 yards.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is demanding more from Jacobs this season.

“He’s gotta stay healthy,” Gruden said Friday, via Jon Becker of Bay Area News Group. “We need our feature back down the stretch. We were in a playoff stretch last year, didn’t have him. I think he’s gotta stay wire-to-wire healthy. We’ve gotta get more out of him in the passing game. Get him more on the field on third downs. He had a great year last year. We expect more from him this year.”