Report: Raiders tried to sign Mychal Kendricks but failed to reach deal

Getty Images

The Raiders attempted to sign free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks this week, but the sides couldn’t agree to terms, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Kendricks, 30, received medical clearance from Dr. Dan Cooper — the Cowboys’ team physician — last month. Kendricks tore an ACL while playing for the Seahawks in Week 17 last season.

Kendricks spent the past two seasons with Seattle. He had 71 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 appearances last year.

Kendricks still has a legal issue hanging over his head. His sentencing for a guilty plea on insider trading charges was delayed in March. He has a new date set for Oct. 14.