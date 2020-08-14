Reuben Foster “taking big steps” toward returning after two years

Getty Images

It was almost two years ago that Washington claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers from San Francisco, and he still hasn’t played in a game since then. He’s optimistic that’s going to change soon.

Foster, who first was sidelined in 2018 because of an investigation into a domestic violence allegation, and then missed all of 2019 with a knee injury, says he’s working hard to get back on the field.

“I’m up for any challenge. But when it comes to football, I’m not take any baby steps. I’m taking big steps,” Foster said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I’ve been out for two years, and it’s kinda hard. It’s hard. I only know the pain. And certain people know the injuries I’ve been through, but I have to just keep pushing forward.”

Foster said he thinks he was created to play football, and he wants to show that, for the first time in Washington, soon.