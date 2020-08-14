Russell Wilson on Jamal Adams: He’s one of the best players in the game

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is glad to be Jamal Adams‘ teammate.

Wilson talked up Adams, who arrived in Seattle in a blockbuster trade with the Jets, as a player who’s going to make an enormous difference to the Seahawks for years to come.

“Jamal’s a fiery guy. I love him,” Wilson said. “He’s passionate about the game, he’s one of the best players in the game, for sure, one of the best defensive players. He can do it all. He’s got the energy, he’s got the passion, he’s got the energy, he’s got the knowledge. He brings something, for sure, to our team, not just for the defense, for our whole football team. He’s a great leader. He’s going to be a great football player for a long time. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

The Seahawks gave up a lot to get Adams, including two first-round draft picks, and that’s going to make it harder to put good offensive players around Wilson. But Wilson doesn’t seem to mind.