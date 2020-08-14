Saint put Deonte Harris on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Saints kick returner Deonte Harris is going to be out of action for a bit.

According to multiple reports, the team placed Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list for players who have tested positive or have to quarantine following close contact with an infected person. Harris’ path to return will depend on why he landed on the list and whether he’s symptomatic, but multiple negative tests will be needed in any case.

Harris averaged 9.4 yards per punt return and 26.8 yards per kickoff return last season. He returned one punt for a touchdown and also caught six passes for 24 yards and ran four times for 31 yards on offense.

The Saints also activated defensive back Johnson Bademosi from the physically unable to perform list.