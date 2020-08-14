Seahawks bring back a pair of rookies

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed a couple of players Friday, who presumably won’t try to sneak any women into the team hotel.

The team announced they had re-signed wide receiver Seth Dawkins and running back Patrick Carr, bringing back a pair of undrafted rookies they initially signed in May.

That gives them 79 on the roster, leaving room for someone else who’s willing to go stag.

Yesterday, the Seahawks made an example of rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand, cutting him when he was caught trying to bring an unauthorized guest into the team’s quarantined hotel.

They needed numbers at running back, with Chris Carson away from camp dealing with a death in the family, and Rashaad Penny remaining on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL last December.