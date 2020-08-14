Texans will have no fans for home opener

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that he expects fans in the stands for his team’s home games.

Texas currently allows 50 percent capacity for sporting events, and NASCAR and MLS have hosted events in the state with smaller-than-usual crowds.

But the Texans have decided against it, at least for the home opener.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans will not have fans at NRG Stadium when the team hosts the Ravens on Sept. 20.

The Texans will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and rely on recommendations from team and league medical experts before making a decision about the second home game on Oct. 4 against the Vikings, according to McClain.