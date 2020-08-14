Travis Kelce: Guys don’t want to leave what we have in K.C.

Getty Images

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first key player on the Chiefs to agree to a long-term extension with the team this offseason, but he wasn’t the last.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones got his deal a little more than a week after Mahomes’ deal was done and tight end Travis Kelce made it a trifecta on Thursday. Kelce was signed through the 2021 season and agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that ties him to the team through the 2025 campaign.

Kelce spoke to reporters on Friday and said that the run of extensions is a sign of how much players want to continue building on what the Chiefs have already accomplished.

“We’ve got great guys in the locker room. . . . great guys in the facility. It’s a fun atmosphere every time you go to work and guys don’t want to leave that,” Kelce said, via Harold R. Kuntz of WDAF.

It’s not always easy for teams to hold onto all of their significant players for an extended period of time, but the Chiefs have managed to get it done and that’s why the word dynasty has been thrown around in Kansas City more than once this offseason.