Tyrone Crawford is off the Cowboys PUP list

The Cowboys are practicing for the first time this summer on Friday and defensive end Tyrone Crawford is one of the players taking part in the session.

Crawford was placed on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting to camp after missing 12 games last season because of hip injuries. Crawford, who is heading into his eighth season with the team, had surgery on both hips.

While Crawford is practicing, a couple of other defensive linemen are not taking part in the session. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe remains on the PUP list and defensive end Everson Griffen has to complete the COVID-19 testing process before he’s allowed to get on the field.

The team also hopes to have defensive end Randy Gregory back at some point, but he is still suspended for the time being.