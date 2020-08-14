Vikings claim Steven Parker

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived a pair of players on Thursday and both of them found new homes on Friday.

As noted earlier, defensive end Bryce Sterk was claimed by the Bengals. Safety Steven Parker was the only player cut loose in Miami and he’ll be joining the Vikings.

Parker was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and landed with the Dolphins as a waiver claim last September. He played in 14 games and made four starts while compiling 20 tackles and two interceptions for Miami last season.

The Vikings also had veteran free agent safety Jahleel Addae in for a workout, so Parker may not be the last addition to the secondary in Minnesota.