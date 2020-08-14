Watch Hard Knocks’ premiere for free until Tuesday

Getty Images

But a football audience wants football content, and when football content is available for free, we owe it to our audience to point it out.

Case in point: HBO is making the first episode of the new season of Hard Knocks free until Tuesday.

The episode struggled in the ratings, possibly due to the presence of NBA, NHL, and MLB games at a time when the sports landscape would consist only of regular-season baseball and preseason baseball. Or maybe it was the fact that the two L.A. teams simply lack national cachet. Or maybe everyone simply misses Antonio Brown.

If anything, the 2020 edition of the show should be more interesting than usual, since access to training camps isn’t like it would be in a normal year. The pandemic complicates everything, and no one has seen much about how a team is dealing with it.

You can check out the first episode regarding how the Rams and Chargers are dealing with it until Tuesday.