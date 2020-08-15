Chiefs cornerback Alex Brown tore ACL

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Alex Brown acknowledged on social media that he tore an anterior cruciate ligament during Friday’s practice.

“I will be back bigger, better, faster, and stronger,” Brown wrote, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “With that being said my brothers still running it back.”

Brown played in all of three of the team’s postseason games in 2019, seeing action on 26 special teams snaps. He also played three games in the regular season, getting nine defensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

Brown originally joined the Chiefs’ practice squad Sept. 2. They activated him to the 53-player roster on Dec. 3.

The Chiefs may need to seek help at the position at least for the short term with BoPete Keyes on the non-football injury list and Antonio Hamilton also missing practice Saturday.