Getty Images

The Bengals announced Saturday they have signed free agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe.

The Titans cut Bledsoe on July 26.

Bledsoe is a first-year player out of the University of Oklahoma. He originally signed with the Titans as a college free agent in 2019.

Bledsoe spent all of last season on the Titans’ practice squad.

He signed a futures contract with Tennessee after the season.