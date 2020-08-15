Bruce Miller returns to NFL, after more than four seasons out of football

Getty Images

A player drafted by the 49ers in 2011 is back, despite multiple seasons out of football.

No, not him.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, former 49ers fullback Bruce Miller has signed with the Jaguars after four full seasons out of football. Miller, a seventh-round pick nine years ago, played for the 49ers from 2011 through 2015.

The Jaguars created a roster spot for Miller by cutting fullback Connor Slomka, an undrafted rookie from West Point.

As DiRocco notes, the move reunites Miller with former 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke, who is now the director of pro personnel in Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, a certain former 49ers quarterback who was drafted in 2011 and who last played in 2016 continues to be out of the NFL.