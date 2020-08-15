Bucs agree to terms with Kyle Love

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are signing another former Patriot.

They agreed to terms with defensive lineman Kyle Love on Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Love, 33, spent the past six seasons as a backup in Carolina. He made 9.5 sacks for the Panthers.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2010, signing with the Patriots. Love spent three seasons in New England, appearing in 41 games and starting 25.

He also has had stops in Kansas City and Jacksonville, playing one game for each of those teams in 2013.

Love has 148 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his 10-year career.