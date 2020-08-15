DeSean Jackson “is as fast as ever”

Getty Images

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, who clumsily stumbled into a cartoonish incident of anti-Semitism earlier this summer, is generating positive headlines again.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the buzz around the Eagles is that Jackson, now 33, “is as fast as ever.”

Jackson made a big splash to start the 2020 season, kick-starting a sluggish Philly offense in a come-from-behind win over Washington. But then came a chronic groin injury that became corse muscle surgery that wiped out his first season back with the team, limiting him to only three total games and nine total catches — only one after the regular-season opener.

The Eagles would greatly benefit from Jackson’s presence this year. His speed stretches defenses and opens things up for quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the offense. The ever-present home-run threat keeps the Eagles in virtually every game.