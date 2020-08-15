Dolphins activate Ereck Flowers from COVID-19, claim Jeremiah Dinson

Getty Images

The Dolphins activated offensive lineman Ereck Flowers from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports. They placed new defensive lineman Brandin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Wolfe.

Cornerback Xavien Howard is the team’s other player remaining on the COVID-19 list.

Flowers, 26, spent 13 days on the list.

The Dolphins signed the former first-rounder of the Giants to a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason to help shore up their line.

The Dolphins also claimed defensive back Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from the Lions on Saturday. Dinson was an undrafted free agent signing by the Lions out of Auburn.