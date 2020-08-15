Ex-NFL player Chip Banks seriously injured in shooting

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Chip Banks was shot this week in Atlanta and seriously injured.

Police say Banks was one of three people shot by a group of five or six men with masks, according to TMZ.com. One of the other shooting victims died.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Atlanta police said. “The investigation continues.”

The Browns selected Banks with the third overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in his first season and a first-team All-Pro in his second season. He spent five seasons with the Browns, one with the Chargers and four with the Colts.