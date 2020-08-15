Falcons activate Keith Smith from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons activated fullback Keith Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Smith went on the list on July 29.

He announced on Instagram on Thursday that he was cleared to return to the team facility.

The Falcons have placed seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with six since returning to the active roster.

Safety Jamal Carter remains on the list.

Safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun are others who served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith joined the Falcons last Sept. 2. He played 16 games and made five starts. He led the team with eight special teams tackles and two special teams forced fumbles.

The Falcons re-signed Smith in March to a three-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.