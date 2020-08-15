Gardner Minshew excited to enter camp as the starter for first time since high school

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was a starter at Northwest Mississippi Community College, at East Carolina and at Washington State. But in all three places, he had to compete in training camp to win the job. Not this year.

Minshew had a strong enough rookie season in Jacksonville last year that he’s not at risk of losing the job to backups Mike Glennon, Josh Dobbs or Jake Luton. Minshew is excited about that.

“I actually haven’t had a camp like this, going into it, since I guess my senior of high school; it’s awesome,” Minshew said.

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said Minshew is making the most of his status as the starter.

“We’re starting the meat and potatoes of our offense,” Gruden said. “I like where his mind’s at, number one. We’re trying to challenge him with these challenges and protections. So far, it’s been great. He’s got a skillset that’s really unlike a lot of players at that quarterback position. He’s not real tall. He doesn’t have a cannon, but he’s just a highly competitive guy. He’s got great anticipation and accuracy. He can make plays happen when the plays break down. It’s going to be fun to work with him.”

The Jaguars hope Minshew can grow in Year 2, and remove all doubt that he’s the starter for several training camps to come.