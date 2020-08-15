NFL down to 22 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Less than 1 percent of NFL players are currently on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Right now there are 22 players on the list (and about 2,500 players in NFL training camps). Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, that’s the fewest players on the list since the very first day players started reporting to camp and getting tested. By Day 2 of camp, July 27, there were 24 players on the list, and the number currently on the list is the fewest since Day 1.

Players can be placed on reserve/COVID-19 either because they tested positive or because they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

So far, the league has been pleased with the limited number of players who have been infected. The ongoing question is whether the numbers can remain low once all 32 teams are having full-contact practices, and especially once games start. The NFL still has a long way to go before anyone can say they’ve figured out how to have a successful season in a pandemic, but the early results are positive.