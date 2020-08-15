Ohio State, Iowa parents push back on Big Ten’s decision to postpone season

Getty Images

The Big Ten has spoken. The parents of some Big Ten student-athletes are speaking out about it.

Via Heather Dinich of ESPN.com, parents of football players at Iowa and Ohio State want the conference’s decision to be reconsidered.

Corey Teague, the father of Ohio State running back Master Teague III, said this to ESPN.com: “It’s unacceptable. It’s something that needs more explanation because when you go in a certain direction and days later it changes, and no one has spoken to anyone else, and players weren’t able to be involved in this decision, and the protocols that were put in by Ohio State were very successful. It’s unfortunate and I don’t know if it’s shortsightedness there, lack of leadership, but it’s definitely something that needs to be rectified and more dialogue needs to happen. It’s just a very messy situation, and we want to clean it up.”

Kristina Miller, mother of Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller, complained about the lack of information to parents and players.

“There’s been no communication, no transparency, nothing to say what has changed in the last five days that we give you your schedule and we cancel the season within five days,” Katrina Miller told ESPN.com. “There’s been nothing.”

The lack of proper communication with the players’ parents isn’t surprising, given the overall lack of planning and/or proactive action during the months preceding the sudden but inevitable decision to delay the season from fall to spring — if it even can happen in the spring.

Katrina Miller argued that schools that want to play should be allowed to play, and that teams that don’t want to play shouldn’t play.

“We’re at a different level of Rutgers and Maryland,” she told ESPN.com. “I don’t mean that to sound pompous, it’s just true. Our guys want to play. They want to play and they should have the opportunity to play if they want. They shouldn’t be subjected to this vote, yes or no. Well, if you guys don’t want to play, opt out. Opt your team out. Let the six teams that want to play, play.”

Amanda Babb, stepmother of Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb, raised a question that to date has been largely overlooked by the decision to play in the spring: 2021 would then include two full football seasons.

“Playing two seasons in one calendar year is going to be so hard on the body, and if you really care about injuries, you need that time in between seasons and I just really don’t know they’re allowing that by punting the season into the spring,” Amanda Babb told ESPN.com.

That’s an issue that definitely will become more and more important if/when spring football becomes a reality. However, the punting of the season into the spring currently feels like an initial step toward punting it all the way to fall 2021.

Really, what will be different in January? In theory, enough Americans could take the situation sufficiently seriously to get the pandemic under control in the same way it’s been brought under control in other country.

In theory. As a practical matter, what will be different in January?