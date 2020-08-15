Packers activate Mason Crosby from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers activated kicker Mason Crosby from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Crosby spent two weeks on the list.

Tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, long snapper Hunter Bradley and linebacker Greg Roberts remain on the list. Sternberger and Hester were at Saturday’s practice observing, according to Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel, which is a sign they are close to being ready to return.

Crosby, who is entering his 14th season with the Packers, made 22 of 24 field goals last season. His 91.7 percent success rate was a career best.