Packers cut Marc-Antoine Dequoy, James Looney, Darrell Stewart

The Packers waived cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, tight end James Looney and receiver Darrell Stewart, the team announced Saturday.

The Packers made Looney, then a defensive lineman, a seventh-round pick in 2018. He played three games for the Packers in 2018 and was on the team’s practice squad in 2019.

The Packers moved Looney to tight end late last season.

Dequoy signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Montreal. He did not play college football in three of his first four years after high school.

The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League selected Dequoy in the second round, but he chose to try the NFL first. Dequoy ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 6.65 in the three-cone drill with a 37-inch vertical at a pro day.

Stewart signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

He played 43 games in his college career, totaling 1,640 receiving yards in his career with seven touchdowns. Stewart averaged 10.9 yards per catch.