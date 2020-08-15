Packers, Kenny Clark agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but he won’t become a free agent next year.

Instead, Clark and the Packers have agreed to a four-year contract extension.

A league source tells PFT Clark will get a $25 million signing bonus and $37 million over the first two years of the deal.

Clark was due to make a salary of $7.69 million this season in the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract.

The Packers took Clark out of UCLA with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year, and he’s still just 24 years old. The Packers think he has many good years ahead of him.