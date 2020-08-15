Patriots cut Quincy Adeboyejo

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they released receiver Quincy Adeboyejo on Saturday.

Adeboyejo, 25, signed with New England’s practice squad last Nov. 20.

He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Ravens out of Mississippi in 2017. Adeboyejo spent the majority of his rookie season on the Ravens’ practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December.

Adeboyejo saw action as a reserve in the regular-season finale against Cincinnati.

Adeboyejo spent the 2018 season with Baltimore on the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens cut him July 25, 2019.

He spent part of training camp in 2019 with the Jets.