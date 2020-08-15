Report: Dolphins plan to release Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

The Dolphins plan to release safety Adrian Colbert, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The team signed Colbert last year after Bobby McCain was lost for the season. He appeared in six games with five starts, seeing action on 361 defensive plays and 49 on special teams.

Colbert made 22 tackles and broke up two passes at free safety.

A seventh-round choice of the 49ers in 2017, Colbert played 21 games with 12 starts over two seasons with San Francisco. He made 58 tackles and six pass breakups.

The 49ers waived him in Week One of last season, and he spent time on both the Seahawks’ active roster and practice squad but never played a game for Seattle.